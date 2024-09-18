Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,326,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.