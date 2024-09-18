OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

OSIS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average is $139.66.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

