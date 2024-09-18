OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 20,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,523,062.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OSIS opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

