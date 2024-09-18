OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 20,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,523,062.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
OSI Systems Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OSIS opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.
