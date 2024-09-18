Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,217 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.05% of Option Care Health worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 258,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 96.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 351,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 172,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,605,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,870,000 after buying an additional 218,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,003,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

