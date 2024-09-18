Optimism (OP) Price Hits $1.46

Optimism (OP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Optimism token can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular exchanges. Optimism has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $126.32 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Optimism

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,187,596,466 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

