ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $94.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 2035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

