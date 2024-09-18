OMG Network (OMG) Price Up 40.4% Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $42.60 million and approximately $24.31 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00038921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012875 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars.

