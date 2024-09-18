OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OCCIN stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

