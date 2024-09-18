Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.20

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 49.20 ($0.65), with a volume of 9007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.75).
Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £779.24 million, a PE ratio of -266.32 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.60.
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile
Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus Titan VCT
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.