Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0605 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $427.06 million and $18.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

