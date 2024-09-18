O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 32,188 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 2.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,021,000 after buying an additional 518,649 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 1,674,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,538,000 after buying an additional 71,602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,777,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,107,000 after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 361,514 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

