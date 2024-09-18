O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IUSG opened at $128.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $133.65.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
