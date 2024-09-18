O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IUSG opened at $128.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.