O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Novartis by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $115.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

