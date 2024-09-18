O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 3,635 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 193,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 40,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

