O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Boosts Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $169.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.93. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

