NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $125,319,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.72. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

