Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.87

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and traded as low as $14.86. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 25,524 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
