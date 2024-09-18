Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.87

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and traded as low as $14.86. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 25,524 shares.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

