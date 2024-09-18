Nuvalent, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($5.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nuvalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.32) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.26). The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s FY2026 earnings at ($5.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.61) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NUVL. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Nuvalent Stock Down 6.6 %

NUVL opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Nuvalent by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $160,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,652,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $377,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $160,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,652,914.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,834 shares of company stock worth $6,818,117. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

