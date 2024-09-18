Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster Sells 11,950 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.29, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nutanix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,465,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

