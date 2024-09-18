Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nukkleus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUKKW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,959. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Nukkleus has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

