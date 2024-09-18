Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 419.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 511,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 375.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 232,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 183,521 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

