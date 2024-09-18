Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 38,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 212,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.