Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG) to Issue GBX 4.75 Dividend

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Next 15 Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NFG stock opened at GBX 450.50 ($5.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £454.64 million, a PE ratio of 899.00 and a beta of 1.51. Next 15 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 390 ($5.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.90). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 780.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 870.04.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.69) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Next 15 Group

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.