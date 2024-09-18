New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NJR. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.15%.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 185,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 118,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

