New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NGD

Insider Transactions at New Gold

New Gold Stock Down 3.1 %

In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 50,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -103.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$4.34.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$298.55 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.3722467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.