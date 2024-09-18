Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Issues Earnings Results

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($4.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 100.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million.

Netcapital Stock Performance

Shares of NCPL opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of -0.56. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Netcapital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.