NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $255.24 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00006775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.60 billion and $255.24 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00039389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,210,826,903 coins and its circulating supply is 1,130,391,225 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,210,733,428 with 1,130,348,142 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.99909769 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 450 active market(s) with $154,579,523.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.