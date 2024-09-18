NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) EVP Amy Wiles Sells 556 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBTB stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBTB shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

