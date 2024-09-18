National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 21157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23.
National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.
