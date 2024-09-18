Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $272.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.78. The firm has a market cap of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

