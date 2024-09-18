Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 44,679 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $34,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 98,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,391,986 shares of company stock worth $4,719,796,383. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

