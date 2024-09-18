Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,903 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Trading Down 1.3 %

ESNT opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,103.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Further Reading

