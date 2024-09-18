Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,372 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $383.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.92.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

