Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Trust Co grew its stake in Linde by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $471.66 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $226.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

