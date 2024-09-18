Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.2 %

PM stock opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $128.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

