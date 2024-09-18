Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 863 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $409.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.57. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $410.67.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

