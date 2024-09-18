MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFWW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
MSP Recovery Trading Up 16.7 %
NASDAQ:LIFWW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,830. MSP Recovery has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About MSP Recovery
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MSP Recovery
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.