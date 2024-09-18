Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 506 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Allstate by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALL opened at $190.26 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $108.16 and a 1 year high of $191.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

