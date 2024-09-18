Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 187 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $2,842,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $2,310,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

