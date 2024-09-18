Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,457 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.