Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

