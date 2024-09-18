Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after buying an additional 230,612 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 39,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRV opened at $241.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.66 and its 200 day moving average is $217.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $243.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

