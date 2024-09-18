Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 1,674,108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 791.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,091,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 968,835 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,021,000 after purchasing an additional 518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,039.8% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 502,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 365,371 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

