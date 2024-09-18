Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 83,000 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.08% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 13.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,495 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,814,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of KOS opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

