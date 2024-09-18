Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 3,910.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.80 million, a P/E ratio of 242.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 933.33%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

