Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 702 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,263,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Unilever by 1,866.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after buying an additional 2,027,221 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,051,000 after acquiring an additional 951,446 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

