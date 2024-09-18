Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,966 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

