Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232,670 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 527,956 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $73,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,407,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,709,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,661,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 657,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 383,939 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

