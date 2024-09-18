Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 207,521 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 207,521 shares during the quarter. Autoliv accounts for about 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $117,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 96.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117,060 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Autoliv by 20.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,715,000 after purchasing an additional 402,426 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Autoliv Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $97.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.37 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

