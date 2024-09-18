Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

